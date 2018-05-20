Five things to know about talented 21-year-old Aaron Wise

Aaron Wise held the 54-hole co-lead of the AT&T Byron Nelson alongside Marc Leishman, but the 21-year-old is far from a household name to most golf fans. Here's what you need to know about Wise, who could be the PGA Tour's latest winner in less than 24 hours.

1. He's sniffed a PGA Tour win before. Wise finished T2 at the Wells Fargo Championship two weeks ago, two shots behind winner Jason Day.

2. He's made the cut in 10 of 17 starts this season, and that includes five top 25s. He's banked $1,177,642 this season, a sum that's been inflated by his huge payday at the Wells Fargo ($677,600). He made two starts in 2015-16 season and six in 2016-17. This is his rookie year on the PGA Tour.

3. Wise was born in Cape Town, South Africa, but he moved to the U.S. when he was 3. He went to college at Oregon, where he helped the Ducks win the NCAA Division I Men's Championship in 2016. Wise was also the NCAA men's individual champ that season.

4. He's a big-hitter, averaging 303.7 yards off the tee this season, which ranks 31st on Tour. Wise also ranks 14th in birdie average (4.12).

5. He hasn't won on the PGA Tour yet, but he's won on both the Web.com (2017) and Mackenzie (2016) tours.

SCORES: Follow the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson