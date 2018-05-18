Rory McIlroy reportedly to attend royal wedding

Friday, May 18, 2018

The last time there was this much attention paid to a wedding in the U.K., Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll were being wed in an Irish castle in April last year.

It's only appropriate, then, that McIlroy will be in attendance when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot on Saturday. According to a report from the Irish Mirror, McIlroy was one of the select group to receive an invitation.

RoryMcIlroy/Twitter

"I would expect Rory will be a guest at the wedding," royal biographer Andrew Morton said. McIlroy won't be the only athlete in attendance; Serena Williams will also reportedly be in attendance in addition to the cast of Suits, George and Amal Clooney, and performers from James Blunt to Priyanka Chopra.

McIlroy and Markle first entered the public eye together in their 2014 participation in the "Ice Bucket Challenge," but Morton said that the the two were just good friends and that there was "nothing in the whispers" of a romantic relationship.

