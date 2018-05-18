Chaos erupted early Friday morning at Trump National Golf Club in Doral, when police shot and wounded a man after exchanging gunfire in the hotel's main lobby.

Police received a call about an active gunman at 1:30 a.m. Friday morning. The suspect was reportedly shot several times in the lower extremities, taken into custody and sent to a local hospital.

"What officers did today was nothing short of heroic," Juan Perez, the director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, said at a news conference outside the club. "They did not hesitate one second to engage an individual who was actively shooting in the lobby of the hotel."

Perez added that the suspect was "spewing" information about President Donald Trump and had draped an American flag over the counter.

The Trump Organization bought the Doral resort in 2012. It hosted an annual PGA Tour stop until 2017, when the event was relocated to Mexico City on the heels of Trump's controversial remarks about women and minorities while on the campaign trail.

Police said it is too early to discern the suspect's motive. An investigation is underway that will include the FBI, Secret Service and local law enforcement.