Olympic curler uses his gold medal as a ball marker at BMW Charity Pro-Am

Olympic curler Matt Hamilton poses with his gold medal in April 2018.
Getty Images
By Kiley Bense
Thursday, May 17, 2018

Winter Olympian Matt Hamilton brought his patriotic pride to the course this week, and we're not just talking about his head-to-toe star-spangled outfit and USA hat: the curler used his gold medal from Pyeongchang as a ball marker at the BMW charity pro-am. The Web.com Tour posted video of Hamilton calmly laying down the medal on the green, calling it "the best ball mark ever."

Hamilton was part of the U.S. men's curling team that won first place in South Korea, bringing home America's first Olympic gold medal in the sport. 

Hamilton also stopped to chat with a resident who retrieved his lost golf ball:

