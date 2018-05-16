Golf-club shafts are often associated with speed.

But coke...?

According to police in Western Australia, a suspected drug smuggler was nabbed at Perth Airport with a set of golf clubs allegedly loaded with a kilo of cocaine.

Police said they they noticed the man “acting strangely” while holding a set of clubs. When they checked his sticks, they found something surprising: the 55-year-old was allegedly trying to smuggle cocaine in the shafts.​ Police did not provide the make or model of the set, but did provide photos of one shaft cut open and another that had been x-rayed.

Over several months, police in Western Australia have been cracking down on drug smuggling. They’ve issued more than 700 charges and have made more than 80 arrests, seizing a litany of drugs in the process including methylamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA, marijuana, ketamine, and LSD, according to ABC AU. Police also seized more than $600,000 in cash and 23 firearms.

One 55-year-old man was charged after allegedly using his golf clubs to smuggle cocaine. Courtesy WA Police

Authorities sought to prevent meth going to the places where there were high rates of addiction and declared the operations had seen a successful outcome.