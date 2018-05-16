Since May 3, residents of Hawaii's Big Island have been struggling with the fallout from the recent and ongoing eruption of the Kilauea volcano. But that didn't stop a group of golfers from playing a few holes on Tuesday.
Photographer Mario Tama captured images of two men playing golf in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park with the massive ash plumes from Kilauea rising behind them, which you can see below.
Some evacuations of residents in the path of the volcano have already been enforced, and on Tuesday "the US Geological Survey issued a red alert Tuesday, which means a major eruption is imminent or underway and ash could affect air traffic," according to CNN.
Given that Hawaii is a popular golf vacation destination, it is yet to be seen how many courses will be damaged once the eruption is complete.