Since May 3, residents of Hawaii's Big Island have been struggling with the fallout from the recent and ongoing eruption of the Kilauea volcano. But that didn't stop a group of golfers from playing a few holes on Tuesday.

Photographer Mario Tama captured images of two men playing golf in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park with the massive ash plumes from Kilauea rising behind them, which you can see below.

A man drives a golf cart at a golf course as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. Mario Tama/Getty Images

The U.S. Geological Survey said a recent lowering of the lava lake at the volcano's Halemaumau crater 'has raised the potential for explosive eruptions' at the volcano. Mario Tama/Getty Images

People watch at a golf course as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Some evacuations of residents in the path of the volcano have already been enforced, and on Tuesday "the US Geological Survey issued a red alert Tuesday, which means a major eruption is imminent or underway and ash could affect air traffic," according to CNN.

Given that Hawaii is a popular golf vacation destination, it is yet to be seen how many courses will be damaged once the eruption is complete.