The New Yorker is once again taking a shot at President Trump's golf habit on the cover of its magazine.

President Trump has spent more than one hundred days of his presidency at the golf course (113, by one count), which hasn't escaped the eye of some of the world's largest print publications. The New Yorker's May 21 issue depicts the president on its cover hitting a shot in the middle of a swamp, referencing his campaign promise to "drain the swamp" in Washington if elected.

The May 21 issue of the New Yorker depicts President Trump playing golf in a swamp. The New Yorker

In explaining his cover, artist John Cuneo made his own feelings on the president abundantly clear. "This week, I drew a bunch of cold-blooded creatures in a swamp, and then drew one of them golfing," he told the magazine.

This is hardly the first time the president's game was depicted on a cover. An April 2017 New Yorker cover entitled "Broken Windows" showed Trump teeing it up on the White House lawn.

An early look at next week's cover, “Broken Windows,” by Barry Blitt: https://t.co/PRnpMr5WKM pic.twitter.com/9nd5OaCImt — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) March 31, 2017

​