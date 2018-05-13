Biggest blown leads in PGA Tour history

Sleeping on the lead is a famously difficult task for a PGA Tour 54-hole leader. But what if that lead is very, very large?

The largest lead ever blown in the final round of a PGA Tour event is six strokes; that has happened seven times. Here's how those heartbreaks went down:

1928: Bobby Cruickshank shoots 80 and blows six-shot Florida Open lead to eventual winner Henry Ciuci.

1969: Gay Brewer shoots 73 at the Danny Thomas-Diplomat Classic but gets chased down by Arnold Palmer's 65.

1983: Hal Sutton shoots 77 at the Anheuser-Busch Classic, while Calvin Peete shot 69 to win.

2005: Sergio Garcia shoots 72 at the Wells Fargo Championship, ending up in a three-way playoff against Jim Furyk and Vijay Singh. Garcia three-putts the first playoff hole and Singh goes on to win.

Sergio Garcia is among those unfortunate enough to have blown a six-shot lead. Getty Images

2012: Spencer Levin shoots 75 in the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open; Kyle Stanley shoots 67 to win.

2017: World No. 1 Dustin Johnson shoots 77 in the final round of the WGC-HSBC Champions and is passed by Justin Rose, who closes in 67.

No player has ever lost a lead of seven shots or greater on the final day of a PGA Tour event.