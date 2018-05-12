WATCH: Tiger Woods birdies six holes en route to front-nine 30 at Players Championship

1:28 | Tour & News
Should the Players Championship be the fifth official major?
GOLF.com's Ryan Asselta asks Stewart Cink, Lucas Glover and Tony Finau whether or not they think the Players should shed its "unofficial" fifth major label and be treated like the other four.
By Dylan Dethier
Saturday, May 12, 2018

Tiger Woods started Saturday's round 14 shots — a full two touchdowns! — off the lead of red-hot Webb Simpson. He's closer to the lead now.

Woods got off to a scintillating start on Moving Day at the Players Championship, making birdie at No. 1:

Then added another at the par-5 second:

He just missed birdie at the third, but came back with this effort for a 3 at the par-4 fourth:

How 'bout another? Woods stuck his iron shot at No. 5, leading to this look:

He wasn't done yet, hitting a perfect stinger tee ball down the seventh fairway and then hitting it to here:

A tee shot down the center at the ninth led to a towering long iron and an eagle putt from the back right fringe. A kick-in birdie wrapped up a sensational six-under 30 on the front nine that took Woods from T68 all the way to a tie for 11th at seven under par.

Tiger continued the streak on No. 11 and 12, with two more birdies:

All in all, not a bad way to inject some excitement into a Moving Day morning.

 

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN