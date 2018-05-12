Tiger Woods started Saturday's round 14 shots — a full two touchdowns! — off the lead of red-hot Webb Simpson. He's closer to the lead now.

Woods got off to a scintillating start on Moving Day at the Players Championship, making birdie at No. 1:

Then added another at the par-5 second:

Two holes played.

Two birdies made.@TigerWoods is off to a hot start. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/noTnzRhF4p — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 12, 2018

He just missed birdie at the third, but came back with this effort for a 3 at the par-4 fourth:

Birdies on 3 of his first 4 holes.



Tiger is on the prowl.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/9bx91Qxs8U — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 12, 2018

How 'bout another? Woods stuck his iron shot at No. 5, leading to this look:

6 putts thru 5 holes.



Tiger came to play today.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/ypNtonxd37 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 12, 2018

He wasn't done yet, hitting a perfect stinger tee ball down the seventh fairway and then hitting it to here:

T68 > T17 in 7 holes.



Tiger keeps it going. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/3mNLvJzPSx — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 12, 2018

A tee shot down the center at the ninth led to a towering long iron and an eagle putt from the back right fringe. A kick-in birdie wrapped up a sensational six-under 30 on the front nine that took Woods from T68 all the way to a tie for 11th at seven under par.

Tiger continued the streak on No. 11 and 12, with two more birdies:

All in all, not a bad way to inject some excitement into a Moving Day morning.