Tiger Woods started Saturday's round 14 shots — a full two touchdowns! — off the lead of red-hot Webb Simpson. He's closer to the lead now.
Woods got off to a scintillating start on Moving Day at the Players Championship, making birdie at No. 1:
Birdie on 1.
Will @TigerWoods make a charge on Moving Day?
Then added another at the par-5 second:
Two holes played.
Two birdies made.
@TigerWoods is off to a hot start.
He just missed birdie at the third, but came back with this effort for a 3 at the par-4 fourth:
Birdies on 3 of his first 4 holes.
Tiger is on the prowl.
How 'bout another? Woods stuck his iron shot at No. 5, leading to this look:
6 putts thru 5 holes.
Tiger came to play today.
He wasn't done yet, hitting a perfect stinger tee ball down the seventh fairway and then hitting it to here:
T68 > T17 in 7 holes.
Tiger keeps it going.
A tee shot down the center at the ninth led to a towering long iron and an eagle putt from the back right fringe. A kick-in birdie wrapped up a sensational six-under 30 on the front nine that took Woods from T68 all the way to a tie for 11th at seven under par.
Tiger continued the streak on No. 11 and 12, with two more birdies:
He's walking them in.
All in all, not a bad way to inject some excitement into a Moving Day morning.