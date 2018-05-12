Any good heavyweight fight deserves a solid undercard. And while Webb Simpson holds a commanding seven-shot lead and could very well breeze to the title Sunday at the Players, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth should provide a fun opening act.
On Saturday Woods and Spieth shot matching seven-under 65s, and they will tee off together on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. For Woods, that 65 was a career-best round at TPC Sawgrass.
It'll be the 10th time Woods and Spieth have been paired together, and this will be their first head-to-head clash on a Sunday. Their most recent pairing came earlier this year in the first two rounds at the Valspar Championship, where Woods beat Spieth by a total of nine shots over those 36 holes en route to a runner-up finish. But in their previous seven meetings, Spieth shot the lower round, save for one tie at the 2014 Quicken Loans National.
Four groups will tee off after Woods and Spieth, with Danny Lee joining Simpson in the final pairing. Here's the full rundown of Sunday tee times:
9:00: Brandon Harkins
9:05: Jon Rahm, Ross Fisher
9:15: Brooks Koepka, CT Pan
9:25: Kevin Tway, Ryan Moore
9:35: Nick Watney, Daniel Berger
9:45: Branden Grace, Si Woo Kim
9:55: Tony Finau, Justin Rose
10:05: Andrew Landry, Austin Cook
10:15: Martin Laird, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
10:25: Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren
10:35: Beau Hossler, Bubba Watson
10:45: Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Na
10:55: Ted Potter Jr., Chris Stroud
11:05: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jason Kokrak
11:15: Shane Lowry, Tyron Van Aswegen
11:25: Billy Horschel, JJ Henry
11:35: Cody Gribble, Brice Garnett
11:45: Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin
11:55: Chez Reavie, Jamie Lovemark
12:05: Justin Thomas, Mackenzie Hughes
12:15: Byson Dechambeau, Chesson Hadley
12:25: Patrick Reed, Keegan Bradley
12:35: Ryan Palmer, Byeong Hun An
12:45: Charles Howell III, Scott Brown
12:55: Adam Scott, Steve Stricker
1:05: Rory Sabbatini, Henrik Stenson
1:15: Grayson Murray, Jhonny Vegas
1:25: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Richie Werenski
1:35: Patrick Cantlay, Mark Leishman
1:45: Harold Varner III, Matt Kuchar
1:55: Tommy Fleetwood, Ian Poulter
2:05: Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth
2:15: Jason Day, Charl Schwartzel
2:25: Jimmy Walker, Xander Schauffele
2:35: Dustin Johnson, Jason Dufner
2:45: Webb Simpson, Danny Lee