Any good heavyweight fight deserves a solid undercard. And while Webb Simpson holds a commanding seven-shot lead and could very well breeze to the title Sunday at the Players, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth should provide a fun opening act.

On Saturday Woods and Spieth shot matching seven-under 65s, and they will tee off together on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. For Woods, that 65 was a career-best round at TPC Sawgrass.

It'll be the 10th time Woods and Spieth have been paired together, and this will be their first head-to-head clash on a Sunday. Their most recent pairing came earlier this year in the first two rounds at the Valspar Championship, where Woods beat Spieth by a total of nine shots over those 36 holes en route to a runner-up finish. But in their previous seven meetings, Spieth shot the lower round, save for one tie at the 2014 Quicken Loans National.

Four groups will tee off after Woods and Spieth, with Danny Lee joining Simpson in the final pairing. Here's the full rundown of Sunday tee times:

9:00: Brandon Harkins

9:05: Jon Rahm, Ross Fisher

9:15: Brooks Koepka, CT Pan

9:25: Kevin Tway, Ryan Moore

9:35: Nick Watney, Daniel Berger

9:45: Branden Grace, Si Woo Kim

9:55: Tony Finau, Justin Rose

10:05: Andrew Landry, Austin Cook

10:15: Martin Laird, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

10:25: Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren

10:35: Beau Hossler, Bubba Watson

10:45: Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Na

10:55: Ted Potter Jr., Chris Stroud

11:05: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jason Kokrak

11:15: Shane Lowry, Tyron Van Aswegen

11:25: Billy Horschel, JJ Henry

11:35: Cody Gribble, Brice Garnett

11:45: Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin

11:55: Chez Reavie, Jamie Lovemark

12:05: Justin Thomas, Mackenzie Hughes

12:15: Byson Dechambeau, Chesson Hadley

12:25: Patrick Reed, Keegan Bradley

12:35: Ryan Palmer, Byeong Hun An

12:45: Charles Howell III, Scott Brown

12:55: Adam Scott, Steve Stricker

1:05: Rory Sabbatini, Henrik Stenson

1:15: Grayson Murray, Jhonny Vegas

1:25: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Richie Werenski

1:35: Patrick Cantlay, Mark Leishman

1:45: Harold Varner III, Matt Kuchar

1:55: Tommy Fleetwood, Ian Poulter

2:05: Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth

2:15: Jason Day, Charl Schwartzel

2:25: Jimmy Walker, Xander Schauffele

2:35: Dustin Johnson, Jason Dufner

2:45: Webb Simpson, Danny Lee