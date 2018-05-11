WATCH: Rickie Fowler invites his college team to his house to hit balls in the backyard

In a scene from the new series, Rickie Fowler takes a swing as members of the Oklahoma State Cowboys look on, at his home in Jupiter, Fla.
Courtesy Golf Channel
By Kiley Bense
Friday, May 11, 2018

In a new documentary series on the Golf Channel, Rickie Fowler invites the golf team from his alma mater, Oklahoma State, to his house for a chance to practice in the star's backyard. The series, called Driven: Oklahoma State Cowboys, is produced by Fowler and airs on Monday at 10 p.m. It follows the Cowboys' season and their rivalry with the Oklahoma Sooners. The documentary promises viewers an insider's look at collegiate golf.

Watch the clip below for a taste of the series, as the team gets a glimpse of what it's like to live the kind of life that success in professional golf can bring:

