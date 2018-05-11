Make no mistake, Tiger Woods hasn't had a great week at TPC Sawgrass. But there have been moments.

Take for example his tee shot at the par-5 18th hole during Friday morning's second round. No, Woods did not have a great day driving the golf ball, but on that particular hole, he hit one of the prettiest little draws you'll ever see. Check it out.

This is kind of what pro tracer was invented for, don't you think? Woods hit just eight of 14 fairways on the day and went on to finish one under for his round. He's hovering near the cut at one under for the event, but it looks like he'll make the cut and play the weekend. Hopefully that means we'll get two more stinger iron shots off the 18th tee.