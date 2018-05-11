How to buy tickets for the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills

Views of Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, NY.
Getty Images
By Kiley Bense
Friday, May 11, 2018

Here's how to buy tickets for the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, taking place June 11 to June 17. 

The USGA offers several ticket packages to fans, starting at $60 for single day gallery tickets and rising to $2,245 for a "premium experience" that includes a helicopter ride to the course from Manhattan and access to the Trophy Club, an air-conditioned pavilion with food and drink available. Check out all the options at usga.org.

If you can't spring for a private helicopter ride, the Long Island Rail Road is also offering direct service to Shinnecock Hills from New York City during the tournament. Parking at Francis S. Gabreski airport and shuttle service to the tournament are available for free to ticket holders. You can also take an Uber or taxi to Shinnecock -- direct your driver to Stony Brook Southampton, about a 10 minute walk from the course.

