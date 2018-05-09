Golfers, coaches out with bizarre virus at NCAA regional

Kathryn Carson was one of just two ECU Pirates to tee it up Tuesday after a mysterious virus sent three of her teammates to the hospital.
Twitter.com/ECUAthletics
By GOLF WIRE
Wednesday, May 09, 2018

A college golf regional has taken a bizarre turn for for the worse this week as a virus swept through the regional afflicting multiple teams in the competition.

According to Beth Ann Nichols of Golfweek, three players on the East Carolina women’s team — in addition to their coach Kevin Williams — were unable to compete and sent to the hospital to be nursed back to health. As many as nine players were sidelined during the event’s round Tuesday.

The culprit? One source in question was the water coolers littered throughout the course, which players had used to stay cool. Ultimately, much remains unknown about the illness. Unfortunately for ECU, they were unable to post a score with most of their team unable to play. You can check out the entire report here.

Tour & News

