After spending night in ER, Baylor freshman shoots 72 to help team to nationals

Diane Baillieux shot 72 on Wednesday.
@BaylorWGolf
By Josh Berhow
Wednesday, May 09, 2018

A baffling virus wreaked havoc on the NCAA women's golf regional in Austin, Texas, and it led to one Baylor freshman coming up big for her squad.

Golfweek's Beth Ann Nichols reported that a virus infected many players (and some coaches) in the field at the University of Texas Golf Club Tuesday and Wednesday. Some players went to the hospital, and East Carolina didn't even have enough players to post a team score. According to reports, nearly a dozen players/coaches were hit with the virus.

The Baylor women were in a four-way tie for fourth entering the final day and needed to finish in the top six to advance to nationals. But the road to the next round got rockier when Maria Vesga had to withdraw due to the virus after seven holes on Wednesday, meaning the Bears needed all four remaining players to post a score to keep the team's NCAA Championship hopes alive.

They did, and one of those players was freshman Diane Baillieux, who spent Tuesday night in the hospital and yet still shot an even-par 72 Wednesday. Baillieux, Gurleen Kaur (71), Amy Lee (71) and Fiona Liddell (74) led the Bears to a 288 on the day, which gave them a team score of 869 and secured a top-six spot and trip to the next round.

The NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships are May 18-23 in Stillwater, Okla.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN