The Players Championship kicks off this week, and there are so many platforms on which to watch it, it will be actually hard to miss the PGA Tour's flagship event.

Unlike most events where the coverage begins on the first day of the competition, the PGA Tour will host coverage of various events on PGA Tour Live on both Tuesday and Wednesday. It will also stream live coverage on Twitter and Facebook throughout the weekend. All of this comes in addition to typical cable news coverage provided by Golf Channel and NBC. The tournament can be found on these platforms at the times listed below.

PGA Tour Live:

Thursday — 7:30 a.m. - 7 p.m (featured groups, featured holes)

Friday — 7:30 a.m. - 7 p.m (featured groups, featured holes)

Saturday — 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m (featured groups, featured holes)

Sunday — 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m (featured groups, featured holes)

Golf Channel:

Thursday — 1-7 p.m. (live coverage)

Friday — 1-7 p.m. (live coverage)

NBC:

Saturday — 2-7 p.m. (live coverage)

Sunday — 2-7 p.m. (live coverage)

Twitter:

Thursday — 7:30 a.m. (featured groups, first two holes)

Friday — 7:30 a.m. (featured groups, first two holes)

Facebook:

Thursday — 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. (featured holes 12, 17)

Friday — 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. (featured holes 12, 17)

Saturday — 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. (featured groups)

Sunday — 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. (featured groups)