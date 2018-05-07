Report: Trump spent hundreds of millions on his golf courses and resorts in the decade before he took office

1:07 | Tour & News
The real Donald Trump is revealed through his golf game
A lot can be learned about President Donald Trump and the way he conducts business through his golf game. Sports Illustrated went deep to profile the president and his many golf ties.
By Jessica Marksbury
Monday, May 07, 2018

An article from the Washington Post reveals just how much money Donald Trump spent on his golf course and real estate holdings in the decade before taking office, and the number is staggering. 

It began in 2006 with the purchase of land in Aberdeen in Scotland. Trump spent $12.6 million in cash, and a further $50 million developing what later became Trump International Golf Links.

While the business philosophy that made Trump one of New York's biggest real estate kingpins was all about borrowing in the beginning, he abruptly changed tack with the purchase of the Aberdeen land, investing his own cash. 

So what prompted the change? According to the Post, cash is the preferred means when the family has an emotional connection to something, as Trump does in Scotland, where his mother was born. Paying cash avoided waiting for banks and other partners' involvement.

Tour & News
First Golfer: Donald Trump's relationship with golf has never been more complicated

In the period between the development of Trump International in Aberdeen and taking office in 2016, the Post reports that Trump purchased two homes in Beverly Hills, five East Coast golf clubs and a Virginia winery.

In 2012, Trump bought Doral in Florida and decided to renovate the Old Post Office into a hotel in Washington, borrowing a total of $295 million from Deutsche Bank and injecting $65 million more of his own money.

In 2014, he topped all of his previous cash spending by paying nearly $80 million for Doonbeg in Ireland and Turnberry in Scotland, which ended up costing an additional $164 million in renovation and operating expenses.

According to British and Irish records cited in the Post story, the two courses have lost $240 million since Trump assumed ownership. 

The two courses overseas were his most recent acquisitions. The following year, Trump began his presidential campaign.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN