WATCH: Rickie Fowler drains monster 76-footer for eagle during final round of Wells Fargo

Getty Images
By Josh Berhow
Sunday, May 06, 2018

A solid lag putt would have done just fine, but Rickie Fowler did one better during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday.

Facing a 76-foot eagle putt on the par-5 7th hole at Quail Hollow, Fowler jarred it to get to four under for the tournament. The eagle came two holes after he doubled the par-4 5th and got him to even par on his round.

Check out Fowler’s putt below.

