Getty Images
A solid lag putt would have done just fine, but Rickie Fowler did one better during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday.
Facing a 76-foot eagle putt on the par-5 7th hole at Quail Hollow, Fowler jarred it to get to four under for the tournament. The eagle came two holes after he doubled the par-4 5th and got him to even par on his round.
Check out Fowler’s putt below.
76 feet for eagle for @RickieFowler!— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 6, 2018
