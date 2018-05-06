A solid lag putt would have done just fine, but Rickie Fowler did one better during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday.

Facing a 76-foot eagle putt on the par-5 7th hole at Quail Hollow, Fowler jarred it to get to four under for the tournament. The eagle came two holes after he doubled the par-4 5th and got him to even par on his round.

Check out Fowler’s putt below.