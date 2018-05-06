Tiger, Phil (and Rickie!) among featured groupings for Players Championship

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will tee it up together at TPC Sawgrass.
Getty Images
By Josh Berhow
Sunday, May 06, 2018

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are teeing it up together at the Players Championship.

The PGA Tour announced featured groups for next week's Players at TPC Sawgrass, and the two threesomes pack a major punch.

Woods, Mickelson and Rickie Fowler will make up one of the featured groups, and Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy will make up the other.

It's the first time Woods and Mickelson will play together in a Tour event since the first two rounds of the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla. (They famously played a practice round together at the Masters last month.)

PGA Tour Live will broadcast all of the action beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET Thursday and Friday. Weekend coverage on PGA Tour Live begins at 8:30 a.m. Golf Channel's broadcast begins at 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and NBC has the weekend coverage starting at 2 p.m.

Tee times for the two featured groups will be announced early next week, as will an additional two featured groups and the complete tee sheet.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN