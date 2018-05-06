Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are teeing it up together at the Players Championship.

The PGA Tour announced featured groups for next week's Players at TPC Sawgrass, and the two threesomes pack a major punch.

Woods, Mickelson and Rickie Fowler will make up one of the featured groups, and Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy will make up the other.

It's the first time Woods and Mickelson will play together in a Tour event since the first two rounds of the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla. (They famously played a practice round together at the Masters last month.)

PGA Tour Live will broadcast all of the action beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET Thursday and Friday. Weekend coverage on PGA Tour Live begins at 8:30 a.m. Golf Channel's broadcast begins at 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and NBC has the weekend coverage starting at 2 p.m.

Tee times for the two featured groups will be announced early next week, as will an additional two featured groups and the complete tee sheet.