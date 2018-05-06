Former World No. 1 Jason Day hit clutch shots down the stretch and won the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday at Quail Hollow, claiming his second victory of the season.

Day, who opened the final round with a two-stroke cushion, birdied the 16th and 17th to lead by two heading to the par-4 18th. His birdie on the par-3 17th came after his tee shot hit the pin.

Day parred 18 to sign for a two-under 69 and finish 12 under for the week. He edged runner-up Aaron Wise, a 21-year-old who shot 68 Sunday to grab the clubhouse lead at 10 under, and Nick Watney.

Day picked up his first win of the season when he won the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

Phil Mickelson shot 69 and finished T5, and Tiger Woods closed with a 74 and T55.