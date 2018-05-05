It's been an up-and-down tournament for Tiger Woods at Quail Hollow, where putting woes have largely derailed his chance of contending during the first two rounds.

Not so in round three, where Tiger carded his best score of the week, a round of three-under 68, good enough to launch him from the bottom of the leaderboard into the top half.

Three birdies on the front nine were mitigated by two bogeys, but the Big Cat came alive on the back nine, with three birdies in a row on Nos. 13, 14 and 15. The only blemish on the back was a bogey on the 18th.

Tiger is currently seven shots away from Peter Malnati's lead, but with club twirls like these, who know what could happen on Sunday?