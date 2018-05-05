Peter Uihlein shoots sizzling third-round 62, one shot shy of Rory McIlroy's course record

Peter Uihlein carded a superb, bogey-free score of 62 on Saturday, which was good enough to tie for the lead at seven under par before the leaders even began their third rounds.

Unfortunately though, Uihlein ended up one shot shy of Quail Hollow's course record of 61, which was set back in 2015 by Rory McIlroy.

Uihlein's round began with four straight pars, but he then went on a impressive run of five straight birdies, followed by an eagle at the par-5 10th.

Back-to-back birdies on 14 and 15 put Uihlein on 59 watch, but he finished with three straight pars and a score of 62.

Uihlein is seeking his first career Tour victory.