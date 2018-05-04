Top Golf News of the Day 050418

Here is the latest golf news from today:
Tour & News
'It's just not for me': Why the first-round leader at Quail Hollow could retire after this season
Tour & News
Rory McIlroy clarifies comments on U.S., British Opens: 'I'm a proud winner of both of those tournaments'
Tour & News
Balky putter leaves Tiger Woods just inside cut line at Wells Fargo Championship
Throughout his Friday round, Tiger Woods hit the ball like one of the game's elite players, but his putter wouldn't cooperate until the final hole of the day.
2:38
Tour & News
Peterson was once a can't-miss star, but injuries derailed his career. The unlikely Round 1 leader says he may soon retire to spend time with his family.
3:09
Courses and Travel
Plans shelved for Tiger Woods-designed golf course in North Carolina
The Cliffs at High Carolina was supposed to feature 1,000 luxury homes and a Tiger Woods-designed golf course. Now, that's all on hold.
0:52
Instruction
Fix Finder Fix of the Week: How to hit high, soft pitches
Hitting pitches into small greens can be a tricky business. Fortunately for you (and your scores), Top 100 Teacher Tom Stickney has the perfect tip to help you out of this situation without damaging your scorecard.
2:38
Tour & News
'The pollen wins again': Allergies force Tour pro to withdraw from Wells Fargo
The PGA Tour reported that Bob Estes withdrew from the Wells Fargo Championship today citing allergies as the cause.
2:02
Equipment
Yo, Gear Guy! Are my antique golf clubs worth anything? And will my putter ever go bad?
Some old golf clubs are worth much more than others. Our gear expert explains which sets to look out for at garage sales, as well as what type of putter you should change to when yours becomes dated.