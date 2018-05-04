Top Golf News of the Day 050418

Friday, May 04, 2018

Here is the latest golf news from today:

Balky putter leaves Tiger Woods just inside cut line at Wells Fargo Championship
'It's just not for me': Why the first-round leader at Quail Hollow could retire after this season
Plans shelved for Tiger Woods-designed golf course in North Carolina
Fix Finder Fix of the Week: How to hit high, soft pitches
'The pollen wins again': Allergies force Tour pro to withdraw from Wells Fargo
Yo, Gear Guy! Are my antique golf clubs worth anything? And will my putter ever go bad?
Rory McIlroy clarifies comments on U.S., British Opens: 'I'm a proud winner of both of those tournaments'
The ultimate golfer's guide to North Carolina: Best places to play, stay and eat

