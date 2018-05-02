WATCH: Justin Thomas assists in marriage proposal during Wells Fargo practice round

By Jessica Marksbury
Wednesday, May 02, 2018

Deciding where and when to pop the question can be one of life's most difficult decisions, but a practice round at the Wells Fargo Championship turned out to be the perfect venue for one newly engaged couple, thanks to a little help from Justin Thomas.

Cameras documented Thomas approaching the couple on the first tee. He exchanges a hug and some pleasantries before being introduced to the unsuspecting bride-to-be, Andrea. Thomas then hands over a glove and a ball marked, "Will you?", and while Andrea accepts the ball, her boyfriend takes the ring from his pocket and is already down on one knee when she turns around, incredulous.

After an emotional, "Yes!" Thomas joins the happy couple in a group hug. Nice work, JT!

Watch how the entire surprise unfolded below.

