Tiger Woods is back in action on the PGA Tour this week, and he'll be joined be a couple of major champs for his first two rounds in Charlotte.

Woods, who is making his first start since his T32 finish at the Masters, tees off alongside 2017 U.S. Open champ Brooks Koepka and newly minted Masters winner Patrick Reed to open the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club. They'll tee off at 12:50 p.m. ET on the 1st tee on Thursday, and their second round is 7:40 a.m. on the 10th tee Friday.

Other notable groupings for the first two rounds are: Rory McIlroy, Paul Casey and James Hahn (7:30 a.m. Thursday), Phil Mickelson, Jason Day and Daniel Berger (7:40 a.m. Thursday), and Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Brian Harman (12:40 p.m. Thursday). Harman is the defending champion. He birdied the final two holes to edge Dustin Johnson and Pat Perez by one last year.

For complete tee times, click here.

What: Wells Fargo Championship

Where: Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

When: Thursday-Sunday, May 3-6

Defending champion: Brian Harman (10 under, 278)

Purse: $7.7 million ($1.386 million winner)

TV SCHEDULE

Thursday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)