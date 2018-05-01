Tony Romo shoots 3-under 69 to share first-round lead at Texas amateur tournament

By Dylan Dethier
Tuesday, May 01, 2018

A day after failing to qualify for the U.S. Open, Tony Romo showed some serious game in the first round of a Texas amateur invitational event.

The 38-year-old former Cowboys quarterback made five birdies en route to a 3-under 69 that gave him a share of the lead at the Carlton Woods Invitational, held at The Club at Carlton Woods outside of Houston. Romo started hot on Tuesday, making birdies on three of his first seven holes on the Fazio Course before bogeying No. 8 to make the turn at two under par. He bogeyed No. 11 as well before rallying with birdies on 12 and 17 and pars on all the rest.

The round came on the heels of some disappointment in a greater spotlight for Romo, who teed it up at Gleneagles Country Club in Plano on Monday but fell short of advancing with a 5-over 77.

Romo shares the lead with Brian Blanchard and Ryan Eibner, who each matched Romo with five birdies and two bogeys.

The three-round invitational continues Wednesday and concludes Thursday, with a field of 96 players split between its Mid-Am and Senior divisions.

You can see the complete leaderboard HERE.

