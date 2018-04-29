Lydia Ko came up big in a playoff and claimed her first victory in almost two years.

Ko held the 54-hole lead at the LPGA Mediheal Championship, but she needed to birdie the 18th hole to force a playoff with Minjee Lee. After nearly chipping in for eagle, Ko made her birdie putt to shoot 71. Tied at 12 under, Ko and Lee went back to the par-5 18th tee at Lake Merced Golf Club.

After splitting the fairway, Ko had 234 yards to the green. That's when she took out a 3-wood and smashed it. The ball landed short of the green, rolled on and came inches away from trickling in for an albatross. Ko made the putt to win.

You can watch the highlight below.