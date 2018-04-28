'Turn up the volume:' Watch PGA Tour pros dance to walk-up songs at Zurich Classic

Dancing is not something you would be surprised to see in a great music town like New Orleans, that is unless it's happening on the opening tee of a golf course.

For the first time in PGA Tour history, competitors at the Zurich Classic got to choose a song to play on the tee before hitting their opening drives in Saturday's third round. While some pros stayed focused and went through their normal practice routines, many others chose to take advantage of the unique situation and show off some dance moves, as you can see below.

Rob Oppenheim even high-fived and danced with a fan to Naughty by Nature's "O.P.P."

Kevin Kisner, who had his song selected by a fan, chose to keep the music playing while he hit his shot.

.@K_Kisner requested his fan-selected walk-up song keep playing while he teed off ... #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/YQoCV4Bb0W — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 28, 2018

The Tour also posted a supercut from throughout the round.

Time will tell if walk-up songs spread to other tournaments on Tour, but given the response on Saturday, it seems likely the Zurich Classic has landed on a new annual tradition.