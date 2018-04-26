Tiger Woods is teeing it up in Charlotte.

Golf Central reported Thursday afternoon that Woods will be making his next start a week from today at the Wells Fargo Championship. The report cited "multiple Golf Channel sources," although Woods's agent, Mark Steinberg, didn't confirm Woods's entry.

"We don't know right now [if Woods will play]," Steinberg told the Golf Channel. "We'll know later this afternoon. We're working on a couple things."

The start will be Woods's first at Quail Hollow Golf Club since 2012, although Charlotte used to be a frequent stop for the 14-time major champion. Woods won the Wachovia Championship at Quail Hollow in 2007. The course also played host to the 2017 PGA Championship, won by Justin Thomas.

Even before Woods's reported commitment, the Wells Fargo field already had a strong field comprised of big names such as Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day and Phil Mickelson.

The Wells Fargo Championship runs May 3-6. Woods is also expected to play the following week at the Players Championship.

Breaking News



Tiger Woods will tee it up next week in Charlotte for the @WellsFargoGolf. pic.twitter.com/gUKZrWexZM — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) April 26, 2018

Woods will be making his first start since a T32 at the Masters in early April. He has made the cut in five of six events, including two top-fives, since returning from spinal fusion surgery at the end of 2017. He currently sits at No. 91 in the world rankings.