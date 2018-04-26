Sergio Garcia would like to forget the 2018 Masters. What began as a celebratory victory lap for the defending champ was over before he finished 36 holes, courtesy of a disastrous turn at the 15th hole.

Three weeks later that cloud is still following him.

To recap, Garcia made a Masters-record 13 on the par-5 15th hole in the second round, a baffling performance that saw him hit five consecutive balls into the water to end his title defense. Ever since, Sergio has been unable to escape questions about the collapse, as was the case during his pre-tournament press conference Wednesday at the Zurich Classic.

"It's fine. I mean, it's a lot of things that happen, and unfortunately happened to me," Sergio said in response to the first Masters query of the day. "There is nothing really to talk about anymore. I think that the Masters is in the past, and I'll be looking forward to going back there next year."

Sergio Garcia tees off on the 16th tee during the first round of the 2018 Zurich Classic. Getty Images

But the reporters present weren't satisfied. Garcia was asked if he'd watched a replay of the hole in the weeks since, and he provided a pretty great response. "Why would I? (Laughter.) Like if you trip and hit your head against a rock, would you like to see it over and over again?"

If, unlike Sergio, you want to relive the moment, you can check it out below.