'Bones had been broken': Police on golf carts stop brawl over slow play

Tensions erupted into violence at a golf club in England last week, and the result could have been much worse if not for the efforts of two local police officers and a couple of golf carts.

According to a report from Birmingham Live, police responded to reports of an assault at Greenway Hall Golf Club, in Stockton Brook, England. Upon arriving at the club, the cops hopped into carts, or "golf buggies" as they're known in the UK, in order to race to the scene.

Once there, authorities successfully put stop the brawl and arrested four men for suspicion of assault. An argument over slow play is believed to have led to the violent dispute. Local commander John Owen told Birmingham Live: "I'm very proud of my officers. They've used initiative, gone to a fight (as we always do) outnumbered, and have resolved it resulting in peace and order. Hole in one I'd say!"

Brawl breaks out on golf course over slow play - and police use buggies to catch suspects https://t.co/wM4Vz6oKvM — Birmingham Live (@birmingham_live) April 26, 2018

Despite the fact that police allegedly revealed that 'bones had been broken' and weapons may have been used in the altercation, all four men were later released without charges.