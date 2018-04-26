LPGA Tour star Stacy Lewis is expecting her first child

Young guns: youthful stars take over the LPGA Tour
The 2017 U.S. Women's Open confirmed that talent on the LPGA is far-reaching and young, even more so than the PGA Tour.
By AP NEWS
Thursday, April 26, 2018

DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — Stacy Lewis is expecting her first child.

The 33-year-old LPGA Tour star and husband Gerrod Chadwell announced the pregnancy and Nov. 3 due date in an interview with Golfweek. Lewis opened play Thursday in the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship at lake Merced. She plans to play through the Marathon Classic in July and return for a full season next year.

“Golf has never gotten in the way of anything in my personal life,” said Lewis. “Family is important to me. It’s more important than any golf tournament I’m going to play in. I thought about it a little bit from the golf side, but on the other hand, it’s like what did we want for our family.”

Stacy Lewis has won two majors, and she won the Portland Classic last year for her 12th LPGA Tour title.

Harry How/Getty

Chadwell is the women’s golf coach at the University of Houston.

U.S. Solheim Cup teammate Gerina Piller is expecting her first child in a week, and Suzann Pettersen is away from the tour as she prepares for the birth of her first child.

