If the Houston area is going to continue to hold a PGA Tour event, it will need a new host course.

The Houston Golf Association announced The Golf Club of Houston will no longer hold the Houston Open, which was first reported by KTRK. The Golf Club of Houston has hosted the Tour stop since 2003. Shell, which was title sponsor of the tournament from 1992-2017, ended its sponsorship prior to the 2018 event, which was won by Ian Poulter.

"We received notice this week from The Golf Club of Houston regarding the club's decision to no longer host a PGA Tour event," said the HGA in a statement Wednesday. "Currently, the HGA's focus is on securing a long-term title sponsor. The Golf Club of Houston has been a great venue for the Houston Open dating back to 2003 and we look forward to maintaining a great relationship with the club."

As the HGA continues its search for a long-term sponsor for the Houston Open, which dates back to the 1940s, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is preparing to unveil the 2018-19 schedule. Monahan said his goal is to announce the complete schedule at the Players Championship in two weeks. Next season is the first to reflect the Tour's major changes — the Players to March, the PGA Championship to May and the FedEx Cup Playoffs wrapping up on Labor Day weekend.

The Houston Open has been played the week before the Masters in 11 of the past 12 seasons, and it's set up to replicate Augusta National-like conditions to prep the field for the first major of the season. The Valero Texas Open, however, will be the pre-Masters stop next season.