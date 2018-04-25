Zurich Classic Viewer's guide: Patrick Reed back in action in New Orleans

The PGA Tour heads to New Orleans this week for the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana. Beginning last year, the Zurich Classic switched to a format in which 80 tow-player teams vie for the title.

Defending champions Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith are back to fight for another win. They tee off Thursday at 1:44 p.m. ET alongside the team of Masters champ Patrick Reed and Patrick Cantlay. Reed and Cantlay also competed together in the 2017 event. Those four will begin their second rounds Friday at 9:53 a.m.

Patrick Cantlay and Patrick Reed react to their putts on the second hole during the final round of the 2017 Zurich Classic. Getty Images

What: Zurich Classic

Where: TPC Louisiana, New Orleans, Louisiana

When: Thursday-Sunday, April 26-29

Defending champions: Jonas Blixt/Cameron Smith

Purse: $7.2 million ($$2,073,600 million for winning team)

TV SCHEDULE

Thursday: 2:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 2:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)