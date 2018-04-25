Jordan Spieth says he 'could have shot 59' in Masters final round

Patrick Reed broke through to win the 2018 Masters and capture his first major championship victory. But had Reed not showed such steely nerves down the stretch, a bigger bit of history could have been made by Jordan Spieth.

Spieth carded an impressive eight-under 64 on Sunday, falling two shots short of a playoff, and just one shot from the Augusta record. But Spieth thinks if his putter had gotten hot, he could have done something unthinkable, as he told reporters in his press conference at this week's Zurich Classic.

Jordan Spieth during the final round of the 2018 Masters. Getty Images

"I look back on it and I actually thought that I truly could have shot 59 without doing much more other than making a few more putts. I put myself in opportunities on each hole to shoot 59 that day, which is really, really cool,” Spieth said, adding, "I made a couple putts, but it wasn’t really a hot day with the putter."

A 59 would have shattered a number of records, including the lowest round in any major ever, and would have earned him his second green jacket and fourth major title.

But it wasn't meant to be. Spieth missed a few short putts coming in and dropped a shot at 18 to finish in alone in third.

Spieth is teaming up with fellow Texan Ryan Palmer this week in New Orleans for the Zurich's unique two-player team event. The pair tee off at 8:52 a.m. ET on Thursday.