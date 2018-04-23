PHOTOS: Goose attacks Michigan high school golfer during play

This high school golfer lost a bit of his pride recently when nature fought back on the course.
Twitter.com/BlissAthletics
By EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Monday, April 23, 2018

No other sport crosses with nature as much as golf, and generally it's an amiable relationship. Generally.

Well, nature was not so amiable recently for one player from Blissfield High School in southeastern Michigan. According to the Blissfield Athletics Twitter account, one goose became a bit territorial when golfers passed by its nest.

As many golfers know, geese can tend to be a bit prickly. This particular golfer wasn't afforded a golf cart, and even worse, he was carrying his bag, adding difficulty to the escape. Sadly, there was no video taken of the incident, but these precious photos should be all you need.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now