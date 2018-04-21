WATCH: Jesper Parnevik makes par with an outrageously good up-and-down

Anyone who has ever played golf knows that in any given round, there are good pars, and there are bad pars.

During Friday's round at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf event on the Champions Tour, Jesper Parnevik had a very, very good par.

On the par-3 15th hole at Big Cedar Lodge's Top of the Rock course, Parnevik's tee shot bounced off of the rocks surrounding the green, eventually landing on grass. Parnevik then faced a shot over water to a short-sided pin — and some short game magic ensued. Take a look at the video below to see how it all transpired.