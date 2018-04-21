Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes thinks golf can help end his hitting slump

The benefits of golf are many, but can playing the game actually help a professional athlete work through a slump?

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes certainly hopes so.

According to an article posted by ESPN, Cespedes is batting .208 thus far this season.

"One of the things that I did before, years ago, when I was in a slump, was playing golf and trying to get out of my slump," Cespedes told reporters through an interpreter on Friday.

Yoenis Cespedes swings and misses during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Paul Bereswill/Getty

Cespedes reportedly agreed to curb his golf habit in 2016 after he sustained an injury soon after playing 18 holes.

"I said this season I wouldn't go to play golf. But unfortunately, it's not going too well so far. I’m opening my shoulder wide open," he said of his baseball swing. "When I was playing golf, I had to keep my hands inside. It helped me a lot."

Here's hoping you get back out on the course soon, Yoenis!