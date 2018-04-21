Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes thinks golf can help end his hitting slump

The benefits of golf are many, but can playing the game actually help a professional athlete work through a slump?
Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes certainly hopes so.
According to an article posted by ESPN, Cespedes is batting .208 thus far this season.
"One of the things that I did before, years ago, when I was in a slump, was playing golf and trying to get out of my slump," Cespedes told reporters through an interpreter on Friday.
Cespedes reportedly agreed to curb his golf habit in 2016 after he sustained an injury soon after playing 18 holes.
"I said this season I wouldn't go to play golf. But unfortunately, it's not going too well so far. I’m opening my shoulder wide open," he said of his baseball swing. "When I was playing golf, I had to keep my hands inside. It helped me a lot."
Here's hoping you get back out on the course soon, Yoenis!