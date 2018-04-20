Top Golf News of the Day 042018

Tour & News
Exclusive book excerpt: How Bill Murray's improvisational genius stole the show on the set of Caddyshack
Courses and Travel
‘Enjoyment for a lot of players’: Here’s what Tiger Woods has in store for his first public course
Equipment
A club fitting unlike any other: Getting fit for PXG's new irons at Bob Parsons' exclusive Scottsdale club
You May Like
Tour & News
Exclusive book excerpt: How Bill Murray's improvisational genius stole the show on the set of Caddyshack
Bill Murray did the entire "Cinderalla Story" sequence in one unbroken take. "I was good back in those days," he says. "Improvising about golf was easy for me."
0:54
Equipment
Trade secrets: Three driving hacks to give you an instant edge off the tee
Pssst…the secret is out! These tweaks give you an instant driving edge. Pass it on…
2:31
Tour & News
Lydia Ko's former coach David Leadbetter reveals how their relationship disintegrated
In a 1,215-word post, David Leadbetter defended his work with former the former No. 1. Regarding her parents' influence he wrote: "We honestly felt that if the decision was left entirely up to her, that she would still be with us."
1:04
Tour & News
Rory McIlroy on winning the Masters: 'It'll happen'
The 2018 Masters was Rory McIlroy's best chance to complete the career grand slam. After another lost opportunity, he still believes it will happen for him.
0:58
Instruction
Fix Finder Fix of the Week: How to kill your hook and drive it straight
Fore left! Is that a phrase you find yourself screaming repeatedly from the tee box after hitting a monster hook? If so, Top 100 Teacher Jon Tattersall can help.
4:17
Equipment
A club fitting unlike any other: Getting fit for PXG's new irons at Bob Parsons' exclusive Scottsdale club
Gourmet meals, celebrity appearances and a chance to play the ultra-exclusive Scottsdale National are all par for the course at PXG's media day, celebrating the release of the company's first iron launch in nearly three years.