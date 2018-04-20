Rory McIlroy on winning the Masters: 'It'll happen'

1:04 | Tour & News
McIlroy can't answer bell in showdown with Reed on final round at Augusta
Rory McIlroy had a shot to take down leader Patrick Reed on Sunday, but while Reed remained steady throughout, McIlroy fired a 74 and faded.
By Sean Zak
Friday, April 20, 2018

The 2018 Masters was Rory McIlroy’s best chance to complete the career grand slam, and though he was unable to pull off the victory, the 28-year-old is convinced that someday he will.

"It'll happen," McIlroy told CNN's Shane O'Donoghue just weeks removed from the event. "I truly believe it'll happen."

McIlroy was just three shots back of Patrick Reed entering the final round, and even had multiple opportunities to narrow the margin early in his final round, but five bogeys kept him from contending. Reed made just three bogeys on the final day and shot 71 for a one shot win over Rickie Fowler.

"I got on to that first tee and I was quite nervous," McIlroy said. "Even though I was three behind, I still felt like there was a little bit of pressure there for some reason…I just couldn't get into my rhythm like I could the first three days."

McIlroy would finish six shots back, tying for fifth. It was his fifth straight top 10 finish at the Masters, prompting the tantalizing question: is it encouraging that he's shown success at Augusta, or disappointing that he hasn't taken advantage of these close calls?

Rory McIlroy and his caddie had a Sunday they'd like to forget at Augusta National earlier this month. 

Getty Images

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now