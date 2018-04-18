The PGA Tour is back in Texas this week for the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio. 2017 champion Kevin Chappell is back to defend his title, but there are several major winners who will try and deny him another victory.

Chappell tees off at 8:40 a.m. ET on the 10th tee for the first round alongside Xander Schauffele and Pat Perez. That group will start on the front nine on Friday at 1:40 p.m. ET. 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia starts his first round at 1:50 p.m. at the 1st hole, then 8:50 a.m. on Friday. He's playing with last week's runner-up Si Woo Kim and Billy Horschel.

Just ahead of Garcia's group is two-time major winner Zach Johnson, Matt Kuchar and Charley Hoffman. That trio begins at 1:40 p.m. on Thursday and 8:40 a.m. on Friday.

For complete tee times, click here.

What: Valero Texas Open

Where: TPC San Antonio - AT&T Oaks, San Antonio, Texas

When: Thursday-Sunday, April 19-22

Defending champion: Kevin Chappell (12 under, 276)

Purse: $6.2 million ($1,116,000 million winner)

TV SCHEDULE

Thursday: 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)