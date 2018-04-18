Golf Channel to air two NHL playoff games tonight

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) skates during the second period of Game 3 between the New Jersey Devils and the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 16, 2018.
By Kevin Cunningham
Wednesday, April 18, 2018

It's taking a long time for the weather to warm up enough to allow golfers to hit the links in the northern part of the United States this year, but on Wednesday night Golf Channel will completely ice over.

The NBC affiliate will air two NHL playoff games on Wednesday, April 18. The Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Lightning lead the series 2-1.

Later on, the telecast will head west for the Anaheim Ducks-San Jose Sharks matchup, which begins at 10:30 ET. San Jose has the upper hand on this intra-state rivalry with a 3-0 advantage and could clinch the series win tonight.

But why is this happening? Golf Channel is part of NBC, and several NBC networks have been enlisted to air playoff games, including CNBC, NBCSN, and NHL network, though fans of the teams can watch their local broadcasts instead. Less golf on a Wednesday night could prove to be exactly what some hockey fans desire right now.

