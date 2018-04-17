Fox to air 45 hours of U.S. Open coverage from Shinnecock Hills

Fox Sports has announced its live coverage plans for its 2018 USGA events, which includes more than 150 hours of coverage across the nine championships. Headlining the release is more than 45 hours of coverage from the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

The Sectional Qualifying Show on FS1 will kick off U.S. Open coverage at 10 p.m. ET on June 4, the evening after 11 qualifiers are held across U.S. and England. Groupings and tee times will be announced June 7 on FS1's The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

The week of the U.S. Open, coverage will begin with the debut of the four-hole "Celebration of Champions" from 4:30-6 p.m. on June 12. On June 13, FS1 will air "Wednesday at the U.S. Open" from 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Below is the schedule for tournament coverage (ET):

Round 1, Thursday, June 14: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on FS1; 4:30-7:30 p.m. FOX

Round 2, Friday, June 15: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on FS1; 4:30-7:30 p.m. FOX

Round 3, Saturday, June 16: 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. FOX; 4-7:30 p.m. FOX Deportes

Round 4, Sunday, June 17: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. FOX; 4-7 p.m. FOX Deportes

Live streaming coverage will be available on Fox Sports Go. Additional streaming, including two featured groups and a featured holes channel, will be available on usopen.com and the U.S. Open app during the first and second rounds of the event.

In all, the U.S. Open will air in more than 190 countries on six continents. USGA executive director Mike Davis was complimentary of the offerings. "Fox Sports has furthered its commitment to an innovative viewing experience with its coverage of our championships, in a format that will deliver more golf content to fans around the world," he said.