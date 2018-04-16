Fowler, Spieth and #SB2K crew crash Smylie Kaufman's wedding

This year's spring weekend had a little different feel for the PGA Tour's #SB2K crew. Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, and Justin Thomas were among the groomsmen at Smylie Kaufman's wedding, which was held in Birmingham, Ala. on Saturday.

The foursome famously took to the Bahamas for a spring break boys trip in years past, but ditched swim trunks for tuxedos at Vestavia Country Club, where Kaufman and high school sweetheart (and fellow LSU grad) Francie Harris were married. Check out some of the best photos from the event below: