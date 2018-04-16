PETA has chimed in regarding Kelly Kraft's unfortunate second round at the RBC Heritage.

Kraft, a 29-year-old pro, was battling to make the cut on Friday when his tee shot on the par-3 14th hit a bird and bounced into the water. The bird flew away, seemingly unharmed, but Kraft made a double bogey and missed the cut by a stroke.

Kraft tweeted after the round.

Dang bird , shouldn’t of been flying there! Only on freaky Friday the 13th I suppose. Oh well, onto the next. See y’all @Zurich_Classic! #teamgainz https://t.co/4XkGSZivxD — Kelly Kraft (@kkraft11) April 13, 2018

But word of Kelly's bizarre incident got back to PETA, and it released a statement to USA Today.

"PETA is glad the bird is OK and sorry Kelly Kraft didn't advance, but that's not the bird's fault," said PETA senior VP Lisa Lange. "Of course, he would have advanced if he'd played better on other holes — so practice, practice, practice. To tournament holders: If animals are ever injured, they must be taken to a veterinarian right away."