Few things rile up golf fans like watching PGA Tour events on tape delay, yet due to ominous weather forecasts it seems to happen at least once a year.

But maybe a solution is in the works, at least for one network.

CBS Sports, in a statement to Golfworld, said it is "re-examining our policy" after it played the final round of Sunday's RBC Heritage on tape delay and did not offer streaming options to follow the action in real time. CBS Sports held rights to the tournament, but final round tee times were pushed up due to the severe weather expected in Hilton Head Island, S.C., that evening.

The tournament was able to finish — Satoshi Kodaira won in a playoff — but the telecast ran on tape delay. Kodaira clinched his victory around the time the CBS telecast began at 3 p.m. ET.

"We have not streamed live golf outside our telecast window during weather-related tee time adjustments to protect our affiliates' broadcast exclusivity, but we are re-examining our policy," the complete statement read.

The PGA Tour also issued a statement: "Our network partners have certain exclusive rights that the tour cannot preempt. CBS is re-examining their current policy and we will continue to work together to provide the most comprehensive coverage of our events."

Will golf fans find an alternative way to follow on future weather-affected Sundays? Stay tuned.