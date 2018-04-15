Steve Flesch is your Mitsubishi Electric Classic champion.

Flesch, who has served as a golf analyst for Fox Sports and Golf Channel since his PGA Tour career, found himself in a three-way playoff at the conclusion of play Saturday afternoon at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga.

A final-hole birdie at the par-5 18th hole set Flesch up for a date with Bernhard Langer and Scott Parel in a sudden death playoff. He birdied the 18th hole again on the first playoff hole, and then birdied it again to win the tournament.

The victory was the first in 22 starts on the Champions tour for Flesch, 50.

The final round was originally scheduled for Sunday, but a questionable forecast led to the field playing the final 36 holes on Saturday. Flesch’s 71-68 day got him to 11-under 205.

Langer’s par on the first playoff hole eliminated him from contention, but Parel backed up his third-round 64 with another birdie at No. 18 to keep the event going.

But when Parel’s second shot on the second playoff hole — No. 18 again — rolled back into the pond guarding the green, Flesch was in position to win. He hit his second shot into the back bunker by the green and then got up and down for birdie for the official victory.