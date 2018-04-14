Paul Dunne holds one-shot lead going to final round of Spanish Open; Rahm two back

2:31 | Tour & News
Jon Rahm is a car guy
In his second trip to Augusta, Rahm talks about the changes from his rookie season, including the addition of a high-profile sponsor.
By AP NEWS
Saturday, April 14, 2018

MADRID (AP) — Irish golfer Paul Dunne held onto a one-shot lead of the Spanish Open after shooting a 4-under 68 through the third round on Saturday. Dunne moved to 17 under overall after making five birdies, to go with one bogey, at the Centro Nacional de Golf.

Nacho Elvira of Spain (66) reduced Dunne’s three-shot overnight lead to a single stroke. World No. 4 Jon Rahm (66) and Henric Sturehed of Sweden (66) finished the day two strokes back.

Rahm, a local favorite coming off a fourth-place finish at the Masters, made seven birdies to move into contention.

Dunne, who won the British Masters last year, is seeking his second European tour title.

There was a lot of grinding there on the back nine but I’m happy to get in with 4 under," Dunne said. "Probably wouldn’t have taken it at the start of the day but given the shots that I hit, I’m pretty happy with it leading into tomorrow."

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now