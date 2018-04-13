Bad birdie! A collision with a bird in flight causes Kelly Kraft to miss the cut

Kelly Kraft's tee shot looked perfect...until fate took over.
By AP NEWS
Friday, April 13, 2018

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Kelly Kraft got a birdie, just not the one he wanted at the RBC Heritage.

Kraft’s ball hit a bird in flight on the par-3 14th hole, and the ball dropped into the water in front of the green.

Kraft made double bogey and finished at 1-over par on Harbour Town Golf Links, missing the cut by a stroke.

Kraft told PGATour.com the bad break cost him the cut. He said his tee shot felt perfect and was on a good line until fate took over.

Kraft’s group asked for a ruling, figuring the player would simply re-tee without penalty. Instead, because the bird is not a man-made object, Kraft had to play it as a ball in the water.

Kraft said his ball glance off a large black bird that flew off after the glancing blow.

