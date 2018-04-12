Top golf news 041218

Thursday, April 12, 2018

Tour & News
13 things I learned from playing a kinder, gentler Augusta National on the Monday after the Masters
Tour & News
Here's why Patrick Reed doesn't have an equipment deal
Tour & News
What would an average Joe shoot at Augusta National? An investigation
Tour & News
Jay Monahan says PGA Tour would support legalized sports gambling
Tour & News
USGA announces four-hole 'Celebration of Champions' to be held U.S. Open week
Tour & News
Viewer's guide: Dustin Johnson headlines RBC Heritage field
The Knockdown
#AskAlan: Given Jordan Spieth's close calls at Augusta, is he a Masters overachiever or underachiever?
Tour & News
Tour pros, caddies play mini golf to support Blayne Barber's caddie

