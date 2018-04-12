Top golf news 041218

Tour & News
13 things I learned from playing a kinder, gentler Augusta National on the Monday after the Masters
#AskAlan: Given Jordan Spieth's close calls at Augusta, is he a Masters overachiever or underachiever?
3:08
Jay Monahan says PGA Tour would support legalized sports gambling
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said that the Tour supports the legalization of sports betting and would move to take advantage of "opportunities" for the Tour if the Supreme Court strikes down the federal ban on state-sponsored sports betting this year.
2:51
What would an average Joe shoot at Augusta National? An investigation
Three top players managed to shoot rounds of seven-under 65 on Saturday, making Augusta National look downright gettable. But just how hard is it for a recreational player to score here? GOLF.com investigates.
0:43
I set two goals: 1. Be as aggressive as possible, and 2. Make a birdie. I’d ultimately fail at both. But here's what I picked up on my trip 'round Augusta.
3:08
Viewer's guide: Dustin Johnson headlines RBC Heritage field
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson headlines the field for the PGA Tour's post-Masters stop, the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.
1:14
Here's why Patrick Reed doesn't have an equipment deal
"It’s hard to believe that there is one company that makes 14 perfect clubs and a perfect golf ball for every player," said the new Masters champion.
1:57
USGA announces four-hole 'Celebration of Champions' to be held U.S. Open week
The exhibition will showcase winners from each of the USGA's championships and will be held the Tuesday before the U.S. Open.